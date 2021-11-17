Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REI. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Ring Energy stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.