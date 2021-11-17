ZB Token Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $157.84 million and $2.08 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00220708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010717 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

