Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,800 shares of company stock worth $12,610,911. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.