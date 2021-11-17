Zero Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $13,860.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00260633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00102653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00139559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,722,281 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

