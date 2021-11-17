Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $109.75 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.15 or 0.00413982 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.91 or 0.01097565 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,305,029,628 coins and its circulating supply is 12,013,562,475 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

