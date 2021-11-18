$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MESA. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 4,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

