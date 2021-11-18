-$0.13 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 1,905,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,979. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 102.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

