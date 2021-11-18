-$0.17 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 363,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,743. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

