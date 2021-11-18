$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,096. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $531.89 million, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.41.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.