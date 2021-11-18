$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.59. 47,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

