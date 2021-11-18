$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 3,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,056. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $794.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore bought 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.