$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.07 on Monday. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bancorp by 160.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 272,070 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

