$0.53 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ATSG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 330,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,002. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Amazon com Inc lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after buying an additional 13,562,897 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after buying an additional 1,385,921 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,144,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

