$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.69. Newmont posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. Newmont has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.