$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,742. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $46.80.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

