$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on WU shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

WU stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,970. Western Union has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

