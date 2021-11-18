$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,902. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,394,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KB Home by 2,692.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

