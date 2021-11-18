1,000,000 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.67% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $412,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of IAS opened at $24.32 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.