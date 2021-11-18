$102.26 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce sales of $102.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.07 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $489.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock worth $10,584,659. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $122.15 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

