10,400 Shares in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

