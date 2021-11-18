$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $122.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.60 million and the lowest is $122.50 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $461.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OFIX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,688. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $593.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

