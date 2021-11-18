$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $122.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.60 million and the lowest is $122.50 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $461.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 9,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,688. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $593.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.