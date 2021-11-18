$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $122.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.60 million and the lowest is $122.50 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $461.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 9,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,688. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $593.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.