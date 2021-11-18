141,818 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,910,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 18.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $451.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $322.50 and a 52-week high of $454.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

