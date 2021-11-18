142,509 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 142,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQ. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $252,130,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $116,722,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.88. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

