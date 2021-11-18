$2.86 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $2.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $830,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 368.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

FUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 13,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,466. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 84,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 449,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

