25,672 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 385,391 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.