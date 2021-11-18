$287.60 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce sales of $287.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.91 million and the highest is $293.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $238.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. Astec Industries has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,533,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 515,512 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 395,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 83,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.