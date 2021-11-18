$289.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce sales of $289.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 4.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

