2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.20

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 3575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get 2U alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 34.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 84,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 90.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 2U by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.