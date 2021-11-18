35,819 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,733,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 312,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 264,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.