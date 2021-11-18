36,717 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 671,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,507 shares of company stock worth $642,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. Cowen began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.