3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

