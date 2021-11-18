3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,018 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 45,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 517.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

