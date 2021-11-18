3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

NYSE MMM opened at $183.34 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.