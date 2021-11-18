$459.45 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $459.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $468.70 million. National Vision reported sales of $496.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $48.68 on Thursday. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.