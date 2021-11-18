$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $6.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.12 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $25.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.61.

NVDA traded up $25.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,848,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $323.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

