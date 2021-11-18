$67.74 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to announce $67.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.20 million to $83.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $79.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $358.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $399.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $411.69 million, with estimates ranging from $341.05 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 6,356,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,504. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

