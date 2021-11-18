751,955 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 751,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.74% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

