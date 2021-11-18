$8.08 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $8.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.94 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.63. 108,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

