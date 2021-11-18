8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

