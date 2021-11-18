$953.75 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce sales of $953.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Xilinx reported sales of $803.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,549. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $223.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

