A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 208.1% from the October 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $15.04 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

