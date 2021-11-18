AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $117.68 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.59 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

