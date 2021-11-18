Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 8.6%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 7,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 212,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABSI. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. Equities analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

