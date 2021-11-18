AceD (ACED) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,112.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $39,745.03 and $5,112.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

