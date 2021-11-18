Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives $16.85 Average PT from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ACHL stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,424,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

