Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives $16.85 Average PT from Analysts

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
ACHL stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,424,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.