Activest Wealth Management Buys 396 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $12,300,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.41. The stock had a trading volume of 336,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total value of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,125,013 shares of company stock worth $744,236,055. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.