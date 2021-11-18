Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 63,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

