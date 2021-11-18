Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $151,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

