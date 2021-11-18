Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.